State updates how schools should respond as COVID-19 cases increase in their county

The state looks at three factors: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, the change in positivity from the previous week.
Credit: Allen Carter
Students at Lawrence Township are already using new safety practices, thanks to summer school classes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state looks at three factors when assessing the COVID-19 risk in a county: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, the change in positivity from the previous week.

Counties will receive a score of 0-3 on each of those three factors and the average will establish the score for the county. 

  • 0 to 0.9 - Blue
  • 1 to 1.9 - Yellow
  • 2 to 2.5 - Orange
  • 2.5 or higher - Red

If the county is blue: 

  • Schools can operate all grades in person while limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.
  • Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators.
  • Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions.

If the county is yellow:

  • Schools can continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks.
  • No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible.
  • Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events.
  • Work with local health depart to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread.

If the county is orange:

  • Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning more middle and high school students.
  • Strong recommendation to limit extracurricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees.
  • Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school.
  • County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.

If the county is red:

  • Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high schools consider virtual learning.
  • No assemblies or large group activities.
  • Extracurricular activities canceled.
  • Discourage social events.
  • County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.

