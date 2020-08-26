State updates how schools should respond as COVID-19 cases increase in their county

INDIANAPOLIS — The state looks at three factors when assessing the COVID-19 risk in a county: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, the change in positivity from the previous week.
Counties will receive a score of 0-3 on each of those three factors and the average will establish the score for the county.
- 0 to 0.9 - Blue
- 1 to 1.9 - Yellow
- 2 to 2.5 - Orange
- 2.5 or higher - Red
If the county is blue:
- Schools can operate all grades in person while limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.
- Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators.
- Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions.
If the county is yellow:
- Schools can continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks.
- No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible.
- Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events.
- Work with local health depart to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread.
If the county is orange:
- Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning more middle and high school students.
- Strong recommendation to limit extracurricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees.
- Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school.
- County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.
If the county is red:
- Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high schools consider virtual learning.
- No assemblies or large group activities.
- Extracurricular activities canceled.
- Discourage social events.
- County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.