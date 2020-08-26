State updates how schools should respond as COVID-19 cases increase in their county

The state looks at three factors: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, the change in positivity from the previous week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state looks at three factors when assessing the COVID-19 risk in a county: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, the change in positivity from the previous week.

Counties will receive a score of 0-3 on each of those three factors and the average will establish the score for the county.

0 to 0.9 - Blue

1 to 1.9 - Yellow

2 to 2.5 - Orange

2.5 or higher - Red

If the county is blue:

Schools can operate all grades in person while limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators.

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions.

If the county is yellow:

Schools can continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks.

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible.

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events.

Work with local health depart to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread.

If the county is orange:

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning more middle and high school students.

Strong recommendation to limit extracurricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees.

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school.

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.

If the county is red: