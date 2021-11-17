Staff absences prompt another remote learning day for many Pike Township students

Pike High School, Freshman campus and Pike Preparatory Academy students will have classes remotely Wednesday for a second consecutive day.

The district announced in a Facebook post around 5:30 a.m. that students at Pike High School, Freshman campus and Pike Preparatory Academy will be having a remote learning day Nov. 17 due to staff absences.

All other schools will be open for in-person learning, though the district said buses may be late.

This comes after all Pike Township students attended classes virtually on Tuesday after the district was unable to provide bus services. Students missed classes entirely last Wednesday due to staff absences.

11-17-21 Today, Wednesday, November 17th, Pike High School, Freshman campus and Pike Preparatory Academy will have a... Posted by MSD of Pike Township on Wednesday, November 17, 2021