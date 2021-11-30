Staff absences lead to remote learning Tuesday for many Pike Township students

Students at Snacks Crossing Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and New Augusta Public Academy as well as high school students will attend classes remotely Nov. 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will be attending classes remotely on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter announced on Twitter just before 5:30 a.m. that students at Snacks Crossing Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and New Augusta Public Academy as well as all high school students will have remote instruction on Nov. 30 due to staff absences.

All other schools will be in person and all staff should report to school on Tuesday, Reichanadter said in the post.

In the past few months, the district has closed – for in-person instruction or completely – at least six times because of staff absences and was delayed twice because of transportation issues.

Teachers and the district have been in mediation after failing to reach an agreement on new contracts.

An online petition started by parents calling for the immediate removal of Reichanadter had more than 2,700 signatures as of Tuesday morning.