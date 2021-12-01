Some IPS students return to in-person learning next week

IPS announced Monday students in Pre-K through third grade will return to in-person learning full-time starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some students at Indianapolis Public Schools will be headed back to school next week.

IPS announced Monday students in Pre-K through third grade will return to in-person learning full-time starting Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students in higher grades will remain on a full e-learning schedule next week.

The district is off Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, students in Pre-K through sixth grade, except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule, will return to a full in-person schedule at school. Those sixth graders on a middle school schedule, along with students in grades 7 through 12, will return to in-person learning, but on a hybrid schedule.

The hybrid schedule is the same as the fall for students in grades 7-12, the district announced. That means students with a last name starting with the letter A-K will attend class in person on Monday and Tuesday. They will learn remotely Wednesday through Friday.

Students whose last names start with letters L-Z will be in school Thursday and Friday after learning remotely Monday through Wednesday.

Students who attend an IPS Innovation Network School could be on a different schedule. Parents of those students are encouraged to contact the school for the latest information.

Parents who want to change their student to remote learning should also contact the child's school.

IPS joined other Marion County schools by going to a full remote learning schedule in November at the direction of the county health department.