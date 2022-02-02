School closings don't mean a day off for students, parents during winter storm

The traditional "snow day" doesn't mean what it used to for students who will turn to their tablets and laptops during this week's winter storm.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Your child may not be going to school Thursday, but they may still have required e-learning. The traditional snow day has melted away in many school districts.

School dismissed two hours early at Northeast Elementary in Greenwood Wednesday to beat the bad weather. The heavy rain falling all day will be sleet or snow Thursday. School is closed Thursday in the district, with no remote learning, a true snow day for students, staff, and parents.

"I'm excited about the snow day, honestly, because it's nice to not have to do anything," said Wendy Horton after picking up her two children in the car rider line. "COVID has kind of made us go into e-learning mode all the time. So, it's really, really awesome to just have a day where we can just relax and play in the snow if we want and just have fun."

Greenwood Community Schools will make up Thursday's snow day on Feb. 21, which was already on the calendar as a possible make-up day. But if school is still closed on Friday, that becomes an e-learning day.

In many school districts, kids can no longer just take a day off on a snow day. In Lawrence Township, every kindergartner and first-grader has a take-home iPad. Second- and third-graders are issued Chromebooks. E-learning is required Thursday for all students. Teachers will provide a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous instruction.

"With advances in technology and being a one-to-one district, the physical location of students and teachers is no longer a factor in delivering instruction," said Dana Altemeyer, director of communications for MSD of Lawrence Township. "So even if they can't come to school physically, they can still have school remotely — even though we know that on site is best for kids."

The pandemic has taught schools to pivot quickly to e-learning.

"We can do it and we have learned to do it to the best of our ability as a result of the pandemic," said Altemeyer. "It has tested every facet of our organization and we've made it happen. We've made it happen for kids."

The state requires 180 days of instruction each school year. E-learning allows districts to avoid make-up days.

But the Hortons don't mind giving up Presidents Day for a snow day now.

"Luckily, I don't work until this weekend, so that's awesome," said Wendy.

"And I get to play with our kittens," said her fourth-grade son, George.

"Yep, just get to have fun and enjoy each other," said his mom.