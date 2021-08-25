Several Lawrence Township schools dismiss early due to power outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Lawrence Township schools dismissed early Wednesday due to a power outage.
Storms that swept through midday knocked out power to Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School, and Lawrence Central High School.
The district said that because of the outage and extreme temperatures, the decision was made to dismiss the schools early.
Students from Harrison Hill will be dismissed and transported home beginning at noon. Students at Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School will be dismissed and transported home beginning at 1 p.m.
Parents who are able to pick up their children are asked to do so.
