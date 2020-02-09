Local schools short of substitute teachers

School districts across the area are reaching out to fill their list of available substitutes.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — As if Indiana schools didn't have enough to worry about on top of COVID-19, e-learning, and a long list of safety precautions, there is a shortage of substitute teachers.

Twenty substitute teachers, one-fourth of Greenfield-Central Schools' cadre of back-up educators, have resigned.

"I think people are concerned about coming into a situation where you have a lot of kids," said Scott Kern, the school district's human resources director. "A lot of people who are together and, obviously, have difficulty keeping them separated and apart."

Kern is having to do more with less. In addition to having substitutes replace teachers who are on maternity leaves or absent for typical illnesses, educators are needed to fill in for those quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think just about everybody is facing the same kind of issue we are facing out here," he said.

Some school districts are turning to employment agencies for help finding substitute teachers.

Decatur Township Schools is so short of substitutes, the district made a deal with the local teachers' union to pay teachers extra money if they are willing to teach extra classes.

Even schools with full time e-learning are having to find substitutes when teachers are ill and can't go their classrooms or teach from home.

The shortage may get far worse before it gets better. Right now, Greenfield-Central Schools have nine staff members quarantined and unable to work. The school district needs about 20 substitutes a day. Kern expects that number will soon more than double.

“We are really preparing for October, November and December, when the flu season lays over top of the potential COVID cases," he said.

The school district is planning hold a special job fair, hoping to hire new substitute teachers, bus drivers and fill other open non-teaching positions.