School's in Session with Mrs. Brinker: Parent-teacher conferences

WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker shares tips on how to get the most from your parent-teacher conferences.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The first academic quarter is wrapping up and many schools around the state are scheduling parent teacher conferences. Parents know the drill on this: We get to hear about the areas where our kids are excelling and struggling, and we often have about 10 or 15 minutes to discuss nine weeks worth of information.

Parent teacher conferences are always a very busy time for teachers. They usually occur at the end of a grading period. Teachers gather as much data as possible about students before these meetings. Each school and each teacher runs conferences a little differently. Some send home questions for parents to ask their children ahead of time, while other teachers send questionnaires home for parents to fill out beforehand. And many teachers are there to answer questions that the parents might have. It just depends on the teacher, the subject, and the age level.

WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker shared tips on how to get the most from your parent teacher conferences in a discussion with 13News anchor Dustin Grove

Dustin Grove: So what is the first thing that a parent can do to prepare?

Mrs. Brinker: I’m glad that you mention that because we as parents really do need to prepare for these conferences, as well. There is no excuse to not knowing how your child is doing in school these days. Grades are available at any time online through programs like PowerSchool and SkyWard. You should do your homework before the conference by knowing what your child’s grades are. You can even specifically see missing assignments, etc.

Dustin Grove: What other ways to prepare are there?

Mrs. Brinker: Write down any questions that you might have about your child, their progress, behavior, anything that you are curious about because the conference is the time to find out more information. 10-15 minutes goes by very quickly, so prioritize your questions so that the most important ones are sure to be answered. Also, keep in mind that those questions don’t have to be limited to academic concerns. You can find out more about how your child is doing socially, emotionally, and behaviorally, as well.

Dustin Grove: What would you tell parents whose child is getting good grades, not getting into trouble, what can those parents get from conferences?

Mrs. Brinker: There is always room for growth in some area. A great question to ask is simply, “What do you suggest that we work on?” Teachers will generally come into conferences with something that can be addressed or improved, so parents at this time should just find out how they can best support what is going on in the classroom at home.

Dustin Grove: Final advice?