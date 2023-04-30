School's in Session With Mrs. Brinker for Teacher Appreciation Week

13News education expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared some of the best gifts for thanking educators.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first week of May is Teacher Appreciation Week. To help you celebrate your children's teachers this week, 13News education expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School joined us on 13Sunrise.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: So Mrs. Brinker, if parents want to show their child's teacher some love this week, what kind of gifts would be best?

Mrs. Brinker: Well, teachers went into their jobs to make a difference, so any gestures of appreciation that acknowledge their hard work are so appreciated. A kind "thank you" note would be much appreciated. Teachers I work with are big fans of gift cards, especially if you have an idea of where their favorite places are.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Are there any items that parents should steer away from?

Mrs. Brinker: Again, any appreciation given is so wonderful. I would advise to steer away from any homemade food or snacks that you aren't sure about the teacher liking. You never know what food allergies or dietary restrictions someone might have. I also would refrain from giving classroom supplies as a gift for the teacher unless they have specifically asked for them.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: We know what a difference a teacher can make. Is there anything else that parents can do to show how much they appreciate their child's teacher?

Mrs. Brinker: Teachers should be celebrated and appreciated every day. It is a very difficult time to be an educator. You know, when you think about the fact that teachers, like most public service individuals, are not paid appropriately for their work; teachers often are spoken to by kids and their parents in horrible and disrespectful ways and more and more expectations are put on them every year, it makes sense why there is a teacher shortage. Now, I will tell you, it is a wonderfully rewarding thing to teach children and make a difference, but those "feel good" moments that drive us educators can get overshadowed by the downsides. Please respect and appreciate your child's teacher each day.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Anything else you want to share?

Mrs. Brinker: I just want to thank all of the amazing teachers I work with in Greenwood. Thank you to all of the great teachers I had growing up that inspired me to go into this very noble profession!