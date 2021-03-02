School is cool when your Superintendent is Rydell Harrison

In Easton, Superintendent Harrison got creative when announcing Easton/Redding's first traditional snow day of the school year.

EASTON, Connecticut — Monday’s snowstorm brought widespread cancellations across the state. Schools either opted for remote learning days or the traditional snow day.

In Easton, Superintendent Rydell Harrison got creative when announcing Easton/Redding's first traditional snow day of the school year.

Back in December, the town was fully remote, now transitioned into in person learning, it was the perfect opportunity for a traditional snow day.

Harrison turned Justin Timberlake's "Can’t Stop the Feeling" into a whole new tune. Taking 13 hours of filming and editing with some help from his youngest son on Sunday to complete the video.

“He’s often the cameraman or he’ll join in the fun with me so it’s a kind of a cool bonding time for us," said Harrison. “I worked on it on Sunday. We sent a traditional school is closed tomorrow message on Sunday then I finished it probably at one in the morning and got up and sent it out “

The video was uploaded to YouTube and has been viewed close to 100,000 times and counting.

"My hope was to have some fun to spark some inspiration," said Harrison. "Just a reminder that every instructional minute counts but when I think about my education growing up and all the many lessons that I learned I remember the fun of snow days”

Harrison, who has a passion for music added “with everything going on in education and just the challenges sort of living and learning and teaching through a pandemic I felt like our teachers and our students just needed a lighthearted moment”