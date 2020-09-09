Scholarship fund established in memory of man killed trying to save women being attacked

A scholarship fund set up in his memory has raised just under $175,000, exceeding the initial goal of $150,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three months after he was shot and killed trying to help two women being attacked near his downtown apartment, Chris Beaty's legacy of taking care of others lives on.

A scholarship fund set up in his memory has raised just under $175,000, exceeding the initial goal of $150,000 (which was met, June 13th, the day of his funeral).

The money will provide scholarships to Cathedral High School and Indiana University, both of which Chris graduated from.

Chris' nephew Jared Thomas said Cathedral and IU "both held a special place in his heart...he had lifelong connections."

Thomas said despite the tragedy of his uncle's death, "I know he's proud and looking down with a big smile because this will enable kids to level up and get a good education and go on to do great things."

Thomas said the goal was to award one scholarship to Cathedral and one walk-on football scholarship to IU, every year starting in 2021.