Rose-Hulman wins grant to expand its free tutoring program

TERRE HAUTE, Ill. — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is getting a grant to expand its free tutoring program.

The Lilly Endowment is giving them $3.5 million.

The "AskRose" program tutors kids in grades 6 through 12 in math and science, and it does it for free.

Tutors are available from 5 to 10 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday to help students. The tutors are all Rose-Hulman students.

You can connect through video, a phone call, email or chat.

Their website offers more than 500 resources and reference materials for students.

New $3.5M Lilly Endowment Inc. funding will continue @RHIT_AskRose helping IN kids in 6-12 grades, create dedicated Spanish-speaking tutoring services, & open new outreach programs to get historically underserved students interested in #STEM. #rosehulmanhttps://t.co/phkhwKB1Bg — Rose-Hulman (@RoseHulman) January 18, 2023

We told you last February that the program had expanded. AskRose has been offering math and science tutoring for more than 30 years. The program recently extended its afterschool hours to help middle and high school students.

"Ninety-nine percent of the students we've helped through our assessment have said that they would use the service again," said Rose-Hulman's Susan Smith Roads.

During the pandemic, tutors said they noticed changes in the calls they were receiving, including more parents on the line with their child and more kids feeling disconnected from their classrooms.

"They were a little bit more lost, little bit more struggling with all the topics," said one senior tutor last year. "But calling us was a good resource to help them bridge that gap."