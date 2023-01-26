DOD recognizes Rose-Hulman with national ROTC award

The Terre Haute school has been graduating commissioned military officers for a century since ROTC was first established.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Department of Defense recognized Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) unit with a prestigious award for its achievements in the 2021-22 school year.

Rose-Hulman’s Wabash Battalion is stood out among all ROTC Army, Navy and Air Force units at 496 universities and colleges across the country and was the Army’s representative by earning the 2022 MacArthur Award as the top program in the military branch.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognized Rose-Hulman’s ROTC unit for overall its performance, educational institutional support and cadet success during the past school year.

U.S. Army Colonel Edwin L. Chilton, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Retired Major General James K. Gilman, a 1974 Rose-Hulman graduate and former Wabash Battalion ROTC cadet, made the presention on campus Wednesday. Gilman distinguished himself during a 35-year military career that included command of Walter Reed Health Care System in Washington, D.C.

Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons accepted the award on behalf of the school and its cadets, who maintained a cumulative 3.19 grade point average for the 2021-22 school year.

“Rose-Hulman has a proud history of supporting the Army ROTC’s Wabash Battalion, becoming an active unit in 1917," said Coons. “The Army ROTC program instills the strong values that keep our country strong and prepared to meet any challenge throughout the world.”

During 2021-22, the battalion commissioned 35 officers and exceeded the Army's average in every performance metric during its 2021 Cadet Summer Training exercises.

Six Rose-Hulman cadets ranked in the top 20% nationally and earned distinguished military graduate honors.

Rose-Hulman leads Wabash Battalion that also covers operations at Indiana State University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, DePauw University, Vincennes University, University of Southern Indiana, and University of Evansville.