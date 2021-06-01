Rose-Hulman receives Lilly Endowment grant to expand AskRose homework help line

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a $1.46 million Lilly Endowment Grant to expand online technology for the AskRose Homework Help service.
AskRose plans to add video tutoring to its service, which already includes phone, chat and email help.
"Many students already use video to talk with teachers or study with peers, so we believe students will be able to easily adapt to this technology," said AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads. "Remote learning, social distancing and stay-at-home aspects of our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic have made our AskRose Homework Help services more necessary than ever. This new reality requires that we face these challenges with renewed energy, new ideas and improved systems that will lead and sustain us into the future."
All of AskRose's services will be free through 2022 — another perk of the Lilly Endowment grant.
Homework help is available for students in sixth through 12th grade. Tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. ET. Get help by calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org.