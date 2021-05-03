Roncalli H.S. introduces new logo to accompany Royals nickname

The school switched nicknames from "Rebels" to "Royals" in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School unveiled its new Roncalli Royals logo, featuring a lion's head wearing a crown, to the public on Monday.

The school switched nicknames from "Rebels" to "Royals" after the former nickname came to reflect a tie to the Confederacy over time, and the school leaders felt it would be appropriate to chose a new nickname.

A task force chose "Royals" in January.

Students at the school were introduced to the logo at a pep rally last week.

In a media release about the new logo, Roncalli senior Kaelin Cash said, "I think the logo adds a new dimension to our school and something else that we can be recognized. I like that it is unique and the Jerusalem cross is also incorporated as it is often used here at Roncalli.”

The lion head that "embodies the symbolism of Christ the King...wears a crown based on the elements of St. John XXIII's (Angelo Cardinal Roncalli) papal crown with a fleur de lis and the Jerusalem cross that are part of Roncalli's heritage," according to the announcement.