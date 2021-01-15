Roncalli announces new nickname, gym name

The south side school chose to drop the nickname "Rebels" and will now go with "Royals."

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School has selected a new nickname and will now be known as the Roncalli High School Royals.

In August 2020, Roncalli leadership announced it would begin the process of choosing a new nickname instead of Rebels to better reflect the school’s mission.

A task force worked on the project for the past six months, according a statement from the school announcing the change Friday.

Students, faculty, administrators, alumni, and parents solicited suggestions for new nicknames. The student body voted Jan. 12 and 13 and chose Royals.

"Choosing this nickname acknowledges Jesus Christ as our King, and Our Blessed Mother as our Queen," according to the school.

Over the next few months, the Roncalli marketing and communications team will work toward developing several images representing the new nickname and choose a logo and mascot after more feedback from the task force and Roncalli community.

Gym to carry Bishop Chartrand's name

At the same time, the school announced that the gym built in 1962 will now be called Bishop Chartrand Gymnasium to honor of one of the two schools that merged to form Roncalli High School.