Referendums pass for IPS, Speedway, and Warren Township schools

All of the referendums on the ballot for the primaries that would support education in central Indiana passed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Voters supported three major referendums on the ballot proposed for Indianapolis area schools on Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Public Schools asked for a $410 million capital referendum on the May ballot as part of its Rebuilding Stronger plan.

The IPS board of commissioners voted unanimously last December to approve a resolution to put the referendum on the ballot. If voters approved the referendum, it will fund upgrades and renovation for more than 20 IPS elementary and middle schools.

That measure passed, with 59% of voters supporting the referendum.

The average homeowner would see a $3 monthly increase under the referendum.

"I am so grateful to the community for their generous support of our students, our staff, and our schools. Their support of our capital referendum means IPS can Rebuild Stronger and immediately get to work on projects across more than 20 schools — from design to construction starting this year — so that every student who walks through our buildings feels valued and loved, knowing that something joyful and important happens inside those walls," said IPS Supt. Dr. Aleesia Johnson in a statement.

Residents in MSD Warren Township voted to increase property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight years, with the goal of funding the #WarrenWill Community and School Improvement Program that will provide funding student transportation, staff programs, and enrichment programs.

The average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence would increase by 29.4%, and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property would increase by 21.7%.

The measure passed with 52% of voters supporting the referendum.

And in Speedway, voters supported a referendum that would continue to impose increased property taxes, paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses, for eight years.

The increase would help fund public educational programs for students, maintenance of buildings, and other educational needs in the district at a continued property tax rate of $0.59.

The property tax increase requested in that referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 179%.

It originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 175%.