Mobile app created to anonymously help families in need

Westfield Washington and Lawrence Township schools have been using the "Purposity" app to make a difference.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to millions, but one positive thing to emerge during the last 18 months is more resources to help families in need.

"Purposity," a mobile app that gets its name from a combination of purpose and generosity, is designed to connect the individual needs of people near you in your neighborhood, community or school.

Westfield Washington Schools started using it last year, and so far, they've helped hundreds of students and families with the click of a button.

"Purposity is a game changer. It's been so good for our families and our students here in Westfield," Ashley Knott said. "It could be anything that supported the classroom, emotional health, or the family, like laundry detergent, which was a really big need."

The requests, which are all anonymous, are typically under $40.

Hundreds of requests have already been filled in Westfield for items such as hand soap, toothpaste, calculators and winter coats.

"The requests and families show up anonymously," Knott said. "I get to review the requests and look to see if there's a pattern and a family that we need to get more resources to."

Lawrence Township Schools was reportedly the first school district in the state to use the free, nonprofit app, enabling schools and support organizations to quickly and easily meet the needs of their students and clients.

"The smiles on the faces that we've just delivered the smallest thing makes a world of difference," Knott said.

