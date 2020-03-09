Purdue University updates COVID cases on campus — blames shared living spaces and vaping devices

Almost 60 percent of the cases came from students living in congregate housing and 35 are from one house.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University updated 13News with COVID-19 numbers for students on campus.

Since Aug. 1, 162 students have tested positive for coronavirus with 83 of those in the last seven days.

Purdue reports eight houses are on full quarantine and 15 are on limited quarantine (some people in the house are quarantined while others are not).