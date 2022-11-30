Purdue will again require SAT, ACT scores for 2024 admission

The university waived the requirement during the pandemic when many students did not have access to a testing site.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Students hoping to attend Purdue University will again be required to submit SAT or ACT scores with their admissions application. The change will start with students who apply for fall 2024 admission.

The university had been operating on a "test flexible" status since 2020, when many prospective students did not have access to testing sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school recommended but did not require test scores during that time. Still, nearly three-quarters of the applicants provided them.

University administration recommended the change back to requiring test scores. The board of trustees endorsed the recommendation.

"The evidence is clear that test scores provide essential information in a comprehensive admissions evaluation that enables us to ensure the optimal chance of success for each admitted student," said Kris Wong Davis, Purdue vice provost for enrollment management.

Students can provide either SAT or ACT scores, as the school has no preference.