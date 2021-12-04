Purdue Northwest will host summer engineering camps for kids

Purdue University Northwest's Department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering will host middle and high school students at the camp this summer.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Students wanting to learn more about mechanical and civil engineering will be able to do so this summer through an enrichment camp hosted by Purdue University Northwest.

The enrichment camps will be open to middle and high school students, who can choose if they want to attend in-person or virtually at PNW's Hammond Campus.

Students will be introduced to fundamental concepts of civil and mechanical engineering through interactive, laboratory and classroom experiences, including the opportunity to visit the new PNW Design Studio.

The camp for middle school students is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21 through June 25. The camp for high school students is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 through July 2.

Sessions will be held in the Edward D. Anderson building, 6901 Woodmar Ave., Hammond.

Students must be entering sixth grade or higher in fall 2021 to be eligible to attend.