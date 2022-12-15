Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for 'offensive and insensitive' remark

Thomas Keon's remark was shared on social media and drew negative reaction for its racist tone.

HAMMOND, Indiana — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday after he made an "insensitive and offensive" comment during a recent commencement ceremony at the school.

Chancellor Thomas Keon was speaking Dec. 10 at the school's fall graduation.

A speaker before Keon, James Dedelow, told a story about a language he made up with his new granddaughter.

When Keon took the podium to thank Dedelow, he tried to mimic the language Dedelow spoke to his granddaughter. Instead, Keon used what he called an Asian accent when speaking nonsensical words.

"That's sort of my Asian version of his uh..." Keon said, trailing off as he spoke.

Keon then continued to introduce the next portion of the program.

The remark was recorded on video and has since been seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

"Can’t get more racist than this @PurdueNorthwest administrator," one user wrote, sharing video of the moment. More Twitter users have since criticized Purdue and Keon.

On Wednesday, Keon issued an apology for his remarks. "I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger," the apology read, in part. "Purdue University Northwest, and I personally, take great pride in being welcoming and inclusive to all people," the apology read.