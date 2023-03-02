x
Education

Purdue freezing tuition for 12th time, names business school after Mitch Daniels

Base undergraduate tuition at Purdue will remain at $9,992 per year for Indiana residents.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved freezing tuition for a 12th time. That will keep tuition at current levels through the 2024-25 academic year.

Base undergraduate tuition at Purdue will remain at $9,992 per year for Indiana residents and $28,794 for out-of-state students.

Purdue also points to affordability for students with lower room and board rates.

Purdue claims debt per undergraduate student has declined 36% since 2012.

Last fall, Purdue said it saw 71,000 applications for admission with total enrollment reaching a record 50,884 students with 37,949 of those being undergrads.

Also announced Friday, Purdue will be building a state-of-the-art school of business named after university president Mitchell E. Daniels. The board approved the plans.

This is the first time the school will have a formal name. 

Purdue will invest $100 million in the project and launch a fundraising campaign for another $200 million.

Credit: Purdue University
Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business rendering.

