Pike Township teachers, parents concerned as contract negotiations drag on

INDIANAPOLIS — The fight for a wage increase continues for Pike Township teachers as schools closed Wednesday due to a large number of staff absences.

Teachers in the district are hoping to make progress with their contract negotiations. They say they are fighting for a more equitable future for educators in the district.

"They have advanced initial salaries, while not advancing current employees. What the PCTA is trying to do is to equitably, across the board, deal with catching people up," said teacher Christa Manahan.

Manahan has been teaching for 13 years. She enjoys working for Pike Township and with her building administration. She said it's a mystery to her why they haven't been able to reach a deal.

"It has created a very toxic environment between the people who are employing us and write our paychecks, and the people who, every day, are loving students and trying to teach them and do our best," said Manahan.

If things don't get resolved, she said the district will lose some of its best teachers to other, higher-paying districts. As a mother with students in the district, she said this worries her.

"My kids go to these schools. You can't fault their teachers for wanting to make literally $10,000 to $15,000 more. If I move and a bunch of other teachers change jobs, that are good, that have been teaching my kids, what do I do with my kids?"

Manahan said they value the community support and hope this will be resolved soon. She said the union had nothing to do with school being closed Wednesday.