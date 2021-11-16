'Unable to provide bus service for students': Pike Township Schools holding remote learning Tuesday

The district made the announcement on social media Tuesday shortly before 5:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will not be attending classes in-person on Tuesday.

The district announced in a Facebook post just before 5:30 a.m. that students would be having a remote learning day on Nov. 16 after the district was unable to provide bus services.

The Early Learning Center and Learning Pods will be open, the district said.

This comes after students missed classes last Wednesday due to instructional staff absences.

Pike Township teachers have been in negotiations with the district regarding a new contract since September, and the two sides entered mediation this week.