Pike Twp. schools parts ways with superintendent, interim named

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township schools have a new interim superintendent.

The school board announced Thursday night they have agreed to part ways with Dr. Flora Reichanadter. They chose Dr. Larry Young to fill in for the rest of the school year.

There has been some tension among school leaders in the district in the last few months as teachers fought for higher pay.