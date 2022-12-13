Perry Township Schools superintendent retiring at end of school year

Patrick Mapes will retire after nearly seven years with the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools announced Tuesday Superintendent Patrick Mapes will retire at the end of the school year.

Mapes has been the district's superintendent since July of 2016. During his tenure, the district underwent $153 million in construction projects, increased teacher base salaries by nearly $17,000 and secured more than $32 million in grants and equipment for teacher incentives.

"I have great pride in the work we have been able to accomplish as a team. I am grateful for the hardworking staff who have made the great successes of Perry Township Schools possible," Mapes said in a news release. "I'm also thankful for the community for prioritizing education and supporting the district. Perry Township Schools is in great shape and ready for a new leader to come in and continue the work of serving students."

But Mapes' tenure has not been without opposition. His retirement announcement comes a day after the school board unanimously voted to end school choice for the district's elementary schools. The approved plan will create boundaries for the district's 11 elementary schools.

It's an effort to cope with the bus driver shortage, as the district could not fill all the bus routes if elementary school kids continue to be able to choose what school they attend.

Mapes called the proposal a compromise, but some parents didn't see it that way.

"Not all kids are resilient, not all kids can bounce back," Jennifer Byrd told the board before the vote.