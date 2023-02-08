Perry Township elementary teacher surprised with prestigious award, $25K cash prize

"Brittany [Tinkler] continues to give back to the very same school community where she attended as a child," Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township teacher Brittany Tinkler got a surprise Wednesday morning for her excellence and leadership both in the classroom and school.

The second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary is one of 40 educators nationwide to receive the Milken Educator Award, which includes a cash prize of $25,000.

"Brittany Tinkler is a treasure to Perry Township, drawing from her experience both as a classroom teacher and teacher leader to bring learning to life for her students every day," said Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards.

Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner joined Foley in presenting Tinkler with the prestigious honor as students and colleagues cheered alongside.

"Whether by bringing in community partners to introduce her students to new career possibilities, helping her classes outperform expected growth in math and English/language arts, or launching a robotics club, Brittany continues to give back to the very same school community where she attended as a child," Jenner said. "An advocate for all students, Brittany is proof that great teachers change lives and strives to do the same for each of her own students."

Angela Fowler, a fourth-grade math teacher at Grassy Creek Elementary School in Greenwood, received the Milken Educator Award in November 2022.