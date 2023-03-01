Perry Township Schools announces next superintendent

Dr. Patrick Spray, who is currently superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Community School Cooperation, will begin his role with Perry Township Schools on July 1, 2023.

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Perry Township Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the appointment of the district's next superintendent.

Dr. Patrick Spray, who is currently superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Community School Cooperation, will begin his role with Perry Township Schools on July 1, 2023, the district announced Monday.

“Perry Township Schools has a great reputation as a premier school district and I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent,” Spray said in a statement.

Spray earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Teaching from the University of Indianapolis and a Master of Arts in Elementary and Middle School Administration Principalship from Butler University. He also has a PhD from Indiana State University in School Administration and Supervision.