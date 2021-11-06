Perry Township Schools looking for bus drivers with recruitment event

The school district is hiring for positions across the board.

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools are hiring for all positions, including school bus drivers and custodians.

The district's transportation department is hosting a special hiring event on Saturday, June 12 at Perry Meridian High School. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"We're having a 'drive with us' bus event, which gives you the opportunity to drive a bus on the lot with a valid driver license and being 21 years of age. The purpose is to recruit some incoming drivers,” said Demetria Heard, training supervisor for Perry Township Schools.

You don’t have to know how to drive a school bus to apply, and all training costs will be covered. All applicants must pass a drug screening and background check.

“We (currently) have about 133 full-time drivers and we have some part-time drivers,” said Perry Township Schools Transportation Director Patrick Murphy. “I’m looking to recruit at least 25 to 30” drivers."

Murphy said that if the school system is not able to hire the total number of bus drivers they need, they will work out routes logistically as they always have.

The shortage is an ongoing, industry-wide problem, said Murphy.

“Not only bus transportation, but in trucking as well. Where people who hold CDLs, we’re having a major shortage across the United States,” he said. “So, we’re trying to get the word out there that this is still a really good career to get involved in."

Healthcare is included with the positions.

“We do have benefits for our drivers, health, dental and eye,” said Heard.

The wage for first-time drivers is $19 an hour “and if they’re experienced, we match their experience,” said Heard.

Perry Township Schools is hoping to have people start as soon as possible.

“Training does take about a month, or six weeks from the day that they start,” said Murphy.