Bus routes at stake in Perry Township referendum

The district's spending plan says the referendum will bring the district $19.3 million over eight years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A central Indiana school district says fewer bus routes and teaching positions are on the line if voters say "no" to renewing a referendum. Perry Township says if dollars are not approved, it will have to start thinking of ways to cut immediately.

"This referendum funds $19 million and it is devastating if it does not pass," said Superintendent Patrick Mapes.

NOTE: The above video covers a series of school referendums in central Indiana.

The district's spending plan says the referendum will bring the district $19.3 million over eight years. State law doesn't allow the district to extend the referendum on its own, which is why it's going to a vote.

However, the district stresses voting yes will not raise taxes.

"This is a no-tax increase for our residents," Mapes said.

The district says $17.8 million is tied to jobs: 193 teaching positions, 21 student support staff and 201 assistant principal positions. Without the money, the district will have to fire people.

"Yes, it's scary," said teacher Melinda Weiss Mattes. "I want my job."

She's also nervous because if the referendum fails and she keeps her job, she's looking at larger classrooms. She's an English language teacher and helps Spanish-speaking students.

"I know that with bigger class sizes, I'm going to have a harder time supporting each of my students," Mattes said. "My students often need lots of support. So, if they were such larger class sizes, I think I would struggle to meet all of my students' needs."

Mapes is concerned the district would have to cut the arts and limit academic and extracurricular activities if voters say no.

He's also concerned about safety. The district is considering cutting bus routes. Right now, he estimates the district may have to ask 1,200-1,500 students to walk to school.

"I think everybody is aware of what's happened recently in Marion County with some students at bus stops who've unfortunately been hit by cars," he said. "And I don't want that to happen in Perry Township."

He says many neighborhoods near schools don't have sidewalks. He worries about kids walking in the dark and having to navigate potholes, puddles, snow and cars.

"Distracted driving, distracted pedestrians, it puts kids at risk," said Officer Lucas Quinlin.

Quinlin was an accident investigator for IMPD before joining Perry Township Police. He said pedestrian accidents are on the rise locally, which is why the school resource officer hopes voters keep funding the school.