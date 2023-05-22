Perry Township high schools to install weapons detection systems

The board voted Monday to approve the installation of two weapons detection systems at a cost of about $1.5 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township school board approved new security upgrades at its two high schools.

The board voted Monday to approve the installation of two weapons detection systems at Perry Meridian and Southport High Schools by late September. It will cost about $1.5 million.

The four entrances at Perry Meridian and six entrances at Southport will have cameras that record everyone that walks through the detectors. Students and others can walk through without removing backpacks or other items.

Back in November, school resource officers arrested a student accused of having a gun in a backpack at Southport High School.

"I don't think that, that was the main motivation. But I think we all are not blind to the increased violence in our neighborhood and our communities. And we just want to take that next step to secure our campuses so our students have a safe environment," said Chris Sampson, associate superintendent of Perry Township.

The school board says teachers and staff will be trained how to use the new system over the summer.