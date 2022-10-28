Parents weigh in after IPS reveals funding plan for Rebuilding Together

The school district announced they will seek $410 million dollars in capital referendums.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Impacts of IPS's proposed Rebuilding Stronger plan have caught the attention of many parents, like Brooke Harris Garad.

"I hope that the plan is to ultimately be equitable and give more opportunities for more students and families across the district," she said.

The plan would impact mostly elementary and middle school students and calls for consolidation as well as building two new schools and remodeling several others. To accomplish it, the district is seeking $410 million dollars in capital referendums.

That includes an annual $50 million operating referendum through 2031. It would cover teacher salaries and educational opportunities for students, something Harris Garad hopes will encourage teachers.

"I hope that means teachers that have been invested in the district will continue to stay and go through the change with us," Harris Garad said.

IPS estimates the referendums would cost around $6 per month for most homeowners, a seemingly small amount that could make a significant impact on many families.

"I don't want to minimize anyone who feels that the financial impact is a burden," said Harris Garad, who added she's choosing to remain hopeful as the discussion continues.