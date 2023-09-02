HSE parents express concern after board meeting discussing mental health grant

The district was awarded a $5.7 million federal grant that will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — Parents in the Hamilton Southeastern school district are concerned after a school board work session on mental health funding.

The district was awarded a $5.7 million federal grant that will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals. Those include school counselors, school psychologists and school social workers over the next five years.

"They made it seem like it was a financial issue, but by the end of the night, it was very clear that they are actually concerned about the word diversity being in the application," said Stephanie Hunt, a mother of four biracial children.

During the meeting, board member Ben Orr said he has no issue with diversity and should hire whomever the best applicant may be for the job.

Orr expressed concerns over specific wording in the grant.

"It specifically goes into some detail about how we're going to recruit and retain specific diversity throughout this grant," said Orr.

For example, trying to recruit at job fairs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"I have real ethical and, honestly, legal questions about specifically hiring and recruiting and hiring based on essentially, what it appears to me, race. I don't like that as a policy," said Orr.

Other parents are concerned that not having the grant would force teachers to leave the district.

"They are being asked to fill too many roles. I want them to have the resources available to them to be able to support their students with counselors in the school to assist with the mental health issues that happen so they can focus on their primary role which is educator," said Rachna Greulach.

Parent Bill McLellan said he's unclear why some board members questioned the grant.

"Mental health is education and, most urgently, it is taking care of our kids who are struggling right now so they can get a good education," said McLellan.

Others addressed the benefits of having a counselor at a school.

"I was bullied in high school. I almost dropped out of high school. But I had the privilege to get mental health care. I had the support of family. We had health insurance. I was taken out of school to go see a counselor during the day. This grant would provide the opportunity for students not to miss class time, but to have it right there," said parent Sarah Renfro.

Board member Suzanne Thomas said medical services should be left to professionals and not schools.

"All of the things that were talked about last night by several board members as the role of school versus the role of medical care. This is not medical care. This is healthcare," said parent Sarah Renfro.

Something these parents say they want for their children in school.

"This is just going to help our kids in the long run be healthy and be happy and isn't that what we want - safety, healthy and happiness which is ultimately what this grant is going to provide," said Hunt.