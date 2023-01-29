Opponents of controversial tax referendum pleased by IPS board delaying vote

The $400 million proposal would increase taxes to move the Rebuilding Stronger Plan forward, increasing property tax bills by around $6 for the average homeowner.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers believe the IPS school board did the right thing Saturday by delaying the vote on a controversial tax referendum.

"It was high emotion today, but it's a good jumping-off point. As we move forward for the district community, educators, the business community to all come together and put together a plan that would work for all public-school students, " said Jen Wagner Chartier, the vice president of communications and marketing at RISE INDY.

The $400 million proposal would increase taxes to move the Rebuilding Stronger Plan forward, increasing property tax bills by around $6 for the average homeowner.

"While that doesn't sound like a lot of money, these are tough economic times," said Wagner Chartier.

RISE INDY supporters worry the plan would cause a funding gap between students in independent public charter schools and students in district-run schools.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners agreed to delay voting on the operating referendum during the Action Session at its Winter Board Retreat at the Madam Walker Legacy Center Saturday morning.

Wagner Chartier said the meeting at the Madame Walker Legacy Center got emotional at times.

"There were students who testified this morning that were very passionate. Very upset that they might get less money than some of their peers at other schools," said Wagner Chartier.

She said many of the people in the room left the meeting feeling like they were heard. They feel the delay of the vote is not the end, but a continuing partnership with IPS to build quality schools for all kids.

"We need everybody on board, on deck fighting for quality public schools that work for every student so we can have a vibrant economy. We can have a vibrant community," said Wagner Chartier.

In a statement, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson expressed disappointment in the board's decision, but reaffirmed that the input and work reflected in the Rebuilding Stronger plan's framework sets the district on a course "to be a more equitable district with great school choices open to every family in every neighborhood."

Dr. Johnson called on community leaders to have hard conversations so public schools of all types "can accomplish that goal of our children winning so that taxpayers aren't asked to bear the burden of what is currently two different systems in our center city."