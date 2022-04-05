Nonprofit works with IPS to help parents navigate the educational system, support teachers and schools

RISE INDY is now in seven IPS schools, working directly with the district to help parents engage.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a effort in Indianapolis to help parents learn more about what's going on in their child's education. It's being conducted by a nonprofit organization called RISE INDY.

The local nonprofit is focused on helping parents help their kids learn, and shows them not only how to support teachers and schools, but also how to navigate the school system and advocate for their kids – both with school officials and lawmakers.

Ashley Thomas, an activist with RISE INDY, teaches parents about school at Global Preparatory Academy.

"How do you navigate the educational system for your children? How do you make sure you're making the right choice as far as school type, the options that are available? But [it's] also [about] trying to understand how you can best support the school and the school leaders, and that you always have a seat the table," Thomas said.

Patricia Altamirano, the community recruitment coordinator at Global Prep, said they have already hosted meetings with parents. She said engaged parents empower teachers and students.

"They explain to the student how to support in class that educator and build a safe community, and most importantly a supportive community," Altamirano said.

Melissa Damm, a grandparent of six, said RISE INDY understands her grandkids can't wait for a good education.

"I need them to get the education they deserve now," Damm said. "They're trying to get things done now. Most places, they have a five-year plan."