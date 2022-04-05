Noblevsille art students are finalists in Vans shoe design contest

If they win, the art department receives $50,000 and a visit from Vans.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Seven art students at Noblesville High School are among the finalists in a shoe design contest put on by Vans. The students were given two pairs of blank Vans shoes to design.

“We had two different prompts that we had to work with," said visual arts teacher Caroline Hayes. "The first one was hometown pride and just how we can kind of incorporate what's unique about our community. And the second one was a tribute to the Vans co-founder and his legacy."

The shoes all have some connection to the Noblesville community.

"I wanted to incorporate a lot of people who made a positive change to make Noblesville who it is, what it is today," said senior Abby Ripley.

"I took the art of Noblesville, like the murals that we have around here, and I just kind of tried to incorporate all the ones that I knew of and maybe some that I didn't. And just kind of mash them all onto a shoe and the prettiest way possible," said sophomore Jenna Chreist.

The students advanced to the top 50 designs in the country. They're looking to reach the top five next week.

If they win, the art department receives $50,000 and a visit from Vans. If you'd like to vote for these designs, click here.