Muncie teachers to see big increase in next year's paycheck

The district said the pay increases make Muncie teachers among the highest paid in the state.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Teachers at Muncie Community Schools are in for a pay boost after the board approved the largest raises in district history.

The raises range between $6,800 and $8,200, based on experience and time spent at the school.

The pay increases will take effect in the fall.

The district is also bumping up starting salaries for teachers to $48,000 - an increase of $6,000 a year - and increasing pay for teachers with 20 or more years of experience to at least $60,000.

The raises break down as follows:

Teachers with four years of teaching experience will receive a $6,800 raise

Teachers with 5 to 10 years experience: $7,200

Teachers with 5 to 10 years experience, including five or more years with the district: $7,700

Teachers with 11 to 19 years experience: $7,700

Teachers with 11 to 19 years experience, including five or more years with the district: $8,200

Teachers with 20 or more years experience: $6,800

Teachers with 20 or more years experience, including five or more years with the district: $7,300

The district said any teacher with 20 or more years of experience will automatically be bumped up to a salary of $60,000 a year, unless the pay increase takes them beyond that threshold.

“We believe this is fair and equitable for the jobs these hardworking educators do every day, and it’s also responsible handling of the district’s finances to keep us in a stable situation," said Dave Heeter, a member of the school board’s Compensation Committee.

The school district said in a release the increases will make Muncie one of the top-paying school districts in the state.

The district's director of public education and CEO, Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, gave credit to the community and lawmakers for making the pay raises possible.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of the community behind us,” she said. “State legislators were also instrumental in providing additional funds to public schools and we are happy to be able to pass that directly on to our hard-working teachers.”

The school board is also working out criteria to give a bonus to each school's "Teacher of the Year" and has budgeted $12,000 to go toward those awards.