Muncie Schools offering $210 per day for substitute teachers

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Community Schools is making sure it is competitive when it comes to attracting substitute teachers by doubling its usual pay. Instead of $105, the district will now pay $210 per day for qualified substitutes.

“We’re serious about keeping our classrooms filled with the most qualified individuals possible, and this is one more way we can try to do that,” said MCS CEO and Director of Public Education Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski.

In order to qualify for the higher pay rate, substitutes must meet the following criteria:

Hold a current Indiana K-12 teaching license

Have previous certified K-12 teaching experience

Have a master’s or doctorate degree in the field of education

Substitutes who don't meet the criteria can still receive between $75 and $105 per day, depending on their education level.

The MCS Board of Trustees approved the new policy earlier this week.