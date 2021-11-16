Muncie Central High School moves to e-learning Tuesday following student protest

The district said the situation stemmed from a class project in which students made posters about social issues that were displayed in a hallway.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Central High School students will be attending classes virtually on Tuesday after a peaceful protest at school on Monday.

In a statement, Muncie Community Schools said the situation stemmed from a class project in which students made posters about social issues that were displayed in a hallway.

The display created a disagreement between a student and school resource officers, the district said, which that student and other observers found offensive.

The teacher involved was asked to move the posters into their classroom, leading to some students organizing a peaceful protest, which was held in the school's student center at the beginning of classes on Monday.

Tomorrow, Nov. 16, will be an e-Learning Day at Muncie Central HS. In-person learning will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 17. For more information about the switch, please visit: https://bit.ly/3FgBtyP. Posted by Muncie Community Schools on Monday, November 15, 2021

"The students voiced their concerns and engaged in civil discussion with school and district officials," Muncie Community Schools said in its statement. "No other outside agency, including the Muncie Police Department, was involved with this protest. Muncie Community Schools takes the concerns of our students and parents very seriously, and will continue to look into the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the district will make its findings known."