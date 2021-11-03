Mt. Vernon teams up with hiring agency to fill substitute teaching jobs

Kelly Services is working with the district to simplify recruiting and provide incentives to substitute teachers.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — A Hancock County school district is teaming up with a hiring agency to fill their need for substitute teachers.

The Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation has hired 19 new substitutes through the partnership with Kelly Services. The district said their substitute fill rate has risen from 50 percent to 72 percent since the first of the year.

Kelly Services, school officials said, has allowed the district to simplify the recruitment process and add financial incentives for substitutes. A promotional flyer calling for substitutes listed the daily pay as approximately $85, plus incentives. Some of those incentives include a $10 per day bonus for teachers who fill in for at least a week in one building in the district and a $75 bonus from Kelly Services after that assignment is verified.

A points-based system allows substitutes to earn even more money through incentives.

Interested substitutes must have a high school diploma and those who look to substitute in high school must also be at least 21 years old.