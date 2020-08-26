MSD of Washington Township discovers source of inappropriate popups on devices

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Washington Township is responding after some student have had inappropriate popups on their tablets.
In one of the cases, the device was a district issued Chromebook and the other was personal device. The school investigated the instances and discovered the images were coming from an educational gaming site that the students had used. The site allows a student to receive notifications from the site, which the school said the student clicked on to receive.
The school's IT department has blocked the site from school devices and notifications from the site have also been blocked.
The district issued a statement reading in part:
We continually monitor the internet usage of our students and make the appropriate adjustments to our web filter to protect our students.