Mrs. Brinker: How to get kids ready to return to school

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some central Indiana schools are starting in just a couple of weeks.

Education expert Jennifer Brinker is sharing tips with 13News' Matthew Fultz on getting kids ready to return to the classroom.

When it comes to back-to-school supplies, Brinker suggests sticking to the supply list and avoiding things that catch a kids' eye but could be a distraction in the classroom, like a pen that lights up.

As for discussing returning to school, Brinker said to keep the conversation upbeat, such as "what are you excited for this school year?" or "what did you like best last year?"

Brinker also recommends starting bedtime routines — both morning and night — prior to the night before school starts.