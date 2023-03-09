Mrs. Brinker: Teaching kindness, empathy

Education expert Jennifer Brinker is sharing tips with 13News' Matthew Fultz on teaching kids to be kind.

INDIANAPOLIS — Not all children may have learned what the true meaning of kindness is, and one person is helping educate parents on how to teach them just that.

Education expert Jennifer Brinker is sharing tips with 13News' Matthew Fultz on how you can teach your kids to be kind.

Here is a few of her suggestions:

Be a good role model and show them how to be kind yourself.

Explain what kindness means as they may not truly know.

Reinforce the idea of kindness through mediums like books.

Communicate with them on how they can make others feel.

Use "I feel... when you... because," statements to communicate with them.