Mrs. Brinker's spring break ideas for students

Spring break activities can be fun and engaging for kids and parents with just a little forethought and planning.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Spring break is already starting for many central Indiana schools or coming up soon. That means parents who might not already have plans for their family are scrambling for last-minute ideas.

With that in mind, 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School joined Matthew Fultz on 13Sunrise Sunday to share some ideas at various price points for some educational fun for students on spring break.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What are some ideas for parents who need to fill the the time with some learning, but don't want to break the bank?

Mrs. Brinker: The good news is there are all sorts of ideas that don't cost a dime. Honestly, kids really enjoy anything that is out of the ordinary, and there are opportunities for learning all around us.

If we get some nice weather, a nature walk can be a really fun activity. Head to a local park or your own backyard and see how many different types of plants you can find. There are free online nature scavenger hunts you can use, too.

Break out the sidewalk chalk or pick some up at the dollar store and have art class outside.

For rainy days, have a family game day. Build forts inside and watch movies, but pause every now and then to ask your child what they think will happen next or why they think a character did what they did. There are some great comprehension questions that you can throw into watching a show or reading together.

Again, the idea is to spend time together doing something different and getting them to use their brains at the same time.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What if parents want to shell out a little bit of money, but don't want to head out of town?

Mrs. Brinker: We all know that Indianapolis is home to some wonderful museums and the Indianapolis Zoo. If you are going to pay a visit to one of these places, get your child excited about it beforehand by checking out their websites and finding what exhibits look the most interesting to your child. You can map out your day and make snacks ahead of time if they are allowed. Be engaged with your child during the entire visit and let them lead the way. Older kids can also enjoy a visit to one of these spots, even if they have been there many times.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What about a last-minute trip out of town? Any suggestions for some good spots that are also educational?

Mrs. Brinker: I would highly recommend the National Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. It is about a two-hour drive from Indianapolis. Admission and parking are free, and it is great for kids of all ages. There are some of the earliest prototypes of airplanes there, WWII planes, you can even tour some historical Air Force Ones. It is pretty cool to see.

You can take a short trip south to Louisville to check out how baseball bats are made at the Louisville Slugger Museum. I would also recommend a quick trip to Chicago if you can afford to spend a little more. There are wonderful museums like the Field Museum, Museum of Science and Industry, Shedd Aquarium, or even take a walk around the "Windy City" to check out architecture. There is something there for everyone.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Any final advice?