Mrs. Brinker shares advice on helping kids adjust to change

With so many schools switching back and forth between in-person, hybrid, and remote learning, our kids have certainly had to be more flexible in 2020.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Well 2020 has been quite a year, and I think many of us have really had to learn to roll with the punches. With so many schools switching back and forth between in-person, hybrid, and remote learning, our kids have certainly had to be more flexible than they are probably comfortable with as well.

Our 13News education expert Jennifer Brinker has some tips on helping your child be more adaptable.

Dustin Grove: What is your number one tip on how to raise a flexible child?

Mrs. Brinker: Well I am a firm believer in routines. Security comes from knowing what to expect and strong routines are important to help develop organized kids…that being said, if you are rigid with those routines 100% of the time, a change in plans can be completely overwhelming. While I wouldn’t throw your routine out the window completely, it can be very helpful to switch things up once a week or so so that your child can see that things can change, but still be okay. Eat dinner a little earlier, go to bed a little later, something small like that can help your child adjust when the bigger changes come along.

Dustin Grove: You say all the time that our kids are always watching us. I’m assuming this stands true with being flexible as well?

Mrs. Brinker: It absolutely does. Honestly, I think that generally kids are much better at being flexible than we are as adults and this is due in part to the fact that they have to be because they have less control over big decisions in their life. We as adults can model being adaptable by giving up some of that control sometimes. We also can show that we are willing to learn and be open minded-it will help our kids follow suit.

Dustin Grove: Well you have spent your career in schools-I’m sure that you are seeing a lot of kids struggling this year to adapt to all of the back and forth...any advice for parents on this?

Mrs. Brinker: I have seen a lot of this this year not only as an educator, but as a parent of three kids myself. I would say that once again, they are looking to you on how to handle this. If you get the message from your child’s school that they are switching to a hybrid or virtual platform for a period of time and you react in a big way, they will feel uncertainty and upheaval from this change. I know that this puts a lot of parents in some very difficult situations, but we have to try and mask a little bit of that for our children. The bottom line is that you need to express to your kids that it will be okay.

Dustin Grove: Final advice?

Mrs. Brinker: Once you do see your kiddo being adaptable, talk about that with them. Make sure you praise the mature and adaptable way that they handled the situation and let them also have the ability to speak to you about their anxiety or disappointment.