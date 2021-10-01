Our 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker shared tips on preparing your kids for college at every age.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It’s that time of year when high school seniors are making decisions about where they will be attending college in the fall.

Dustin Grove: How early is too early to talk about college with our kids?

Mrs. Brinker: While we are talking about college today, there are some great careers out there that might require a different kind of post-secondary education and training. I just want to acknowledge that but we are focusing on college today.

Honestly, it is never too early to start talking about college. That can mean that they hear stories about your alma mater if you went to school, you can let them know that it is a possibility for them to go to lots of different places, and again, it is important to keep in mind that different paths are okay for different kids. The key is to inform your child of their many options from a young age and let them know college is a possibility for them.

Dustin Grove: So what tips would you have for getting them interested?

Mrs. Brinker: Well, the first key would be to create kids who love to learn. You do this by reading to them and modeling that you like to learn new things too. As far as getting them interested in the experience of college, I think it is a great idea to visit local campuses whenever possible. This can mean going to your old campus and taking a walk to show them around, but it can also mean visiting campuses that you aren’t familiar with when you are on family vacations.

Even from the time that kids are in elementary school, you can talk about different careers and the paths that are necessary to get there. The key is letting the sky be the limit in these early conversations so that they can create some goals for themselves.

Dustin Grove: Once our kids are in middle school, what can we be doing?

Mrs. Brinker: I think middle school is a great time to begin to make yourself and your child aware of the requirements for entrance into a variety of colleges and think about exploring their specific interests and talents. You can talk about how certain universities have good reputations in different fields of study. This would also be a great time to inform yourself about the part none of us like to think about, the price tag that comes along with school.

If you have the means to set up a 529 savings account early for your child, those contributions over time can make a big impact. If you aren’t financially in a place where you can do that and would need a lot of financial assistance, you should look into the 21st century scholars program. You can contact your school’s counselor about that. It is a wonderful program here in Indiana that helps cover the cost of tuition for qualifying families. This is a program that you need to apply for when your child is in 7th or 8th grade. It is also a good idea to research the scholarships that are available so your child has a good idea about what it will take to reach their goals.

Dustin Grove: What about High School?

Mrs. Brinker: Your child’s guidance counselor will have a wealth of knowledge about making the right academic and extracurricular choices in high school to get them set in the right direction, so don’t be afraid to reach out to them. Additionally, I would suggest continuing to visit lots of campuses, and you can even do this virtually.