Mrs. Brinker on parent-teacher conferences

The first round of parent-teacher conferences for the new school year is coming up.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — How do you prepare for parent-teacher conferences?

13News education expert Jennifer Brinker answers common questions as parents get ready for annual parent-teacher conferences.

Dustin Grove: We know that teachers prepare ahead of time for these conferences. What should parents do to prepare?

Mrs. Brinker: The first suggestion I would have is to make sure you know what your child’s grades are and what their assignment completion looks like. There is no reason for parents to be surprised with grades because programs like PowerSchool and SkyWard now let parents access grades at any time, with specifics listed. When you sit down for your conference, you should already know what those grades are and, if they are poor, if that is due to missing work, poor test performance, etc. The other thing you can do to prepare is to make a list of questions.

Dustin Grove: What kinds of questions are good questions to ask?

Mrs. Brinker: That 10-15 minutes can go by very quickly, so it is a good idea to organize your thoughts and questions ahead of time. Remember that you don’t have to limit questions to academic concerns only. You can ask about behavior, social skills, and even emotional wellness. I would prioritize what you want to know from the teacher. One great question to always ask is “what can we do at home to better support your efforts here at school?” No matter how great the kid, the grades, the behavior, there is always room for growth and improvement.

Dustin Grove: How do you suggest talking to your child about the parent-teacher conferences afterward?

Mrs. Brinker: Regardless if there are issues your child has mentioned or not, I would start by telling your child something positive the teacher shared about them. They need to know that conferences have areas of strength and opportunities for improvement discussed. I would frame these areas for improvement as goals. You should always ask, “How can I help you be more successful with (fill in the blank)?” so they know that you are willing to help, not just there to scold or reprimand.

Dustin Grove: Should parents schedule a conference if everything is going well at school?

Mrs. Brinker: Yes, I would just say please be open to receive any information that the teacher has on your child. You should plan on attending conferences, even if everything seems to be going well. It is always a good thing to get feedback.

Dustin Grove: Final advice?

Mrs. Brinker: You, as the parent, are the first and most important teacher that your child will have. You know them better than anyone, but the teacher knows them better than anyone in the classroom. You are an expert on your child, but the teacher is an expert in educating children, so please listen to what they have to say.