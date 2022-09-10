Mrs. Brinker: How to keep kids learning over fall break

While plenty of people might be packing their bags and heading out of town, there are many families staying home and looking for ideas.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Fall is here and that means some students are gearing up for fall break. While plenty of people might be packing their bags and heading out of town, there are many families staying put and looking for fun ideas. 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared some of her ideas for family fun that could also include some learning for kids while they are away from the classroom.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: What are some ideas for families looking for something to do that won’t break the bank but that will be fun and can include some learning?

Mrs. Brinker: The first thing to remember is that learning isn’t just about academics. Kids learn from experiences. It is also so valuable for them to spend time with you as a family. Take an evening during break and have a family game night. Kids can learn everything from taking turns to being graceful in winning or defeat and using reasoning skills.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: Any good ideas from families wanting to get outside and explore?

Mrs. Brinker: Luckily, it looks like we are going to have some beautiful weather this coming week and those leaves are starting to change. I would suggest a family hike or nature walk. The views don’t get much better than Brown County State Park. While you are there, you can climb the fire tower for a great view and visit the nature center to check out some rattlesnakes and other Indiana wildlife. The kids will have fun and learn something, too. Admission is only $7 per vehicle.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: How about an adventure for families that might want to spend a little money?

Mrs. Brinker: I’ve heard Natural Valley Ranch in Brownsburg is a great place to visit. They have a petting zoo where kids can learn about a variety of animals and they even offer horseback riding. You could also check out a local pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Purchase some apples and taste test them at home.

Bake a pie together. That requires measurement skills, following directions, and the real-life skill of cooking. AppleWorks in Trafalgar is a great place to visit and they have a petting zoo and pony rides. It is a great time.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: Any educational ideas for someone who wants to stay closer to downtown?

Mrs. Brinker: I would always suggest the Indianapolis Zoo or the Children's Museum.