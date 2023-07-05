Mrs. Brinker on end-of-year burnout

WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared tips for parents on end of the year burnout for students.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — May is here, and another school year is about to come to a close. While there are a lot of exciting things that come at the end of the year, your child could be feeling a bit overwhelmed.

WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared tips for parents on end-of-the-year burnout for students with 13News' Matthew Fultz.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Field days, graduations, class parties, field trips, these are all fun things; but can they sometimes stress kids out?

Mrs. Brinker: Yeah, while these are all fun things, they can wreak havoc on some kids. Routines are changed to make room for all of these activities and several kids (adults as well) can really struggle with those changes. We also have to remember that kids can feel emotional about the school year ending. They might not see friends as much and might miss their teachers. Older kids are dealing with finals which are very stressful. It can be a lot.

Matthew Fultz- WTHR: What is one thing that parents can do if they think their child might be struggling in this way?

Mrs. Brinker: Well, keep them talking. Check in with them to see how they are feeling. They might not vocalize that they are overwhelmed, but things like attitude changes, mood swings and fatigue can all be signs.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: If you notice they are seeming burning out, what can you do to help as a parent?

Mrs. Brinker: Do your best to use your skills that you have as an adult who has managed stressful situations to help coach them. Make a list of what needs to be done if there is an overwhelming amount of work.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What do you do if it is a situation where the child is overwhelmed because of so many class parties, field trips, that sort of thing?

Mrs. Brinker: You can help them prioritize. I would also say, know when to say no. Sometimes you have to have some time home to decompress, if you can. That might mean you can’t make it to every graduation party, but boundaries are important.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Any final advice?

Mrs. Brinker: Just keep an eye on your kids and if you notice they are struggling, make sure you keep them talking. Take care of yourself, too. It is a lot on parents to manage all of the end of school events, too!